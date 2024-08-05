Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns: Implications for India and what's next

Confirming that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had resigned on Monday, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said that an interim government would run the country, reported Reuters.





ALSO READ: Hasina resigns, flees Bangladesh amid crisis; army takes over: Top updates According to the news agency, the Bangladesh Army chief also said that there was no need for a curfew or any emergency in the country, adding that a solution to the crisis would be found by tonight. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Army chief also said that representatives from Bangladesh's main political parties were present in discussion with the Army, according to Reuters. He also requested the protesting students to stay calm and go back home.

How is India reacting to Sheikh Hasina's resignation

According to news agency ANI, keeping in mind the law and order situation in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border. Additionally, a senior BSF officer told the news agency that the BSF DG had also reached Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, commenting on reports of Sheikh Hasina leaving her official residence in Dhaka, Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, told ANI: "This pressure and the demonstrations were mounting. Clearly, the government there was under pressure. The Army, which is a powerful institution in that country, must have stepped in some way, if it is true that she has resigned, and told her that things are bad...".

Chakravarty said that this is "a major event in Bangladesh", adding that "we will see a new kind of government there".

More From This Section

The former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh warned that India can look forward to a "period of instability", which is bad for Bangladesh. He added, "It is also not good for the region. India will be watching what is going to happen."





What made Sheikh Hasina resign?

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday after violent protests rocked the country over the weekend.

According to BBC News, thousands of protesters on Monday also stormed Sheikh Hasina's official residence in the capital Dhaka.





ALSO READ: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns: Protests that ousted her explained Citing Bangladesh media reports, ANI reported that Sheikh Hasina had departed from Bangabhaban for a "safer place" at around 2:30 pm on Monday on a military helicopter. According to the report, she was accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana. Subsequently, BBC Bangla reported that Hasina's helicopter was heading to the Indian city of Agartala.

Sheikh Hasina's resignation comes after a fresh outbreak of violence in Bangladesh on Monday claimed at least six more lives as thousands of protesters started gathering for a 'Long March to Dhaka', a day after over 100 people died in clashes between demonstrators demanding Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the ruling party's supporters.





ALSO READ: Bangladesh erupts in celebration as PM Sheikh Hasina flees amid unrest Sunday morning's clashes broke out when protesters, under the banner of Students Against Discrimination, attending a non-cooperation programme with the single-point demand of Hasina's resignation faced opposition from supporters of the ruling Awami League, along with Chhatra League and Jubo League activists.

Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported that at least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in Sunday's clashes. Responding to the violence, authorities cut off mobile internet and enforced a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

Sunday's events came days after more than 200 people were killed in violent clashes between police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to a quota system that reserves 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans of Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Since then, over 11,000 people have been arrested.

(With agency input)