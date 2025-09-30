Rajnath calls for integrated, standardised system to counter info warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasised the need for greater integration and a standardised system for the Indian Army to respond effectively to cyberattacks, information warfare, and evolving security challenges.

Speaking at the Tri-Services Seminar held in New Delhi, Singh assured complete support from the Ministry of Defence for the system.

"Our armed forces have developed audit systems over the years of experience... In today's era of integrated operations, it is crucial that these systems remain seamlessly interconnected. Working in isolation can pose a significant challenge to decision-making... An integrated system will also enhance the military's confidence... Today, we face the threat of cyberattacks and information warfare... We must set standards for these. When we talk about standardisation, it doesn't mean that the armed forces will lose their identity... We cannot impose the same procedure on every military... We must develop a system that coordinates the work of all three services... I am confident that we will discuss this. The Ministry of Defence will provide all possible support..." Singh said while addressing the seminar.

The Defence Minister said that the need of the hour for the country was of sustained dialogues to establish the standardised system, stating that the country had the potential to make a system that was modern, capable and useful for every service. "For this we will need sustained dialogues... In such a situation, the role of the leadership is major. It must clarify on every step why this reform is necessary... Only when each service and every employee understands the importance of jointness will this be successful. We can learn from the best practices of other countries, but each country has its own unique circumstances and we must base our solutions on the necessities of the country... We can make a system that is modern, capable and useful for every service..." he said.