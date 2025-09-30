Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath calls for integrated, standardised system to counter info warfare

Rajnath calls for integrated, standardised system to counter info warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed sustained dialogue to build a modern, capable, standardised system useful for all armed services

Rajnath Singh
Speaking at the Tri-Services Seminar held in New Delhi, Singh assured complete support from the Ministry of Defence for the system (Photo:PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasised the need for greater integration and a standardised system for the Indian Army to respond effectively to cyberattacks, information warfare, and evolving security challenges.

Speaking at the Tri-Services Seminar held in New Delhi, Singh assured complete support from the Ministry of Defence for the system.

"Our armed forces have developed audit systems over the years of experience... In today's era of integrated operations, it is crucial that these systems remain seamlessly interconnected. Working in isolation can pose a significant challenge to decision-making... An integrated system will also enhance the military's confidence... Today, we face the threat of cyberattacks and information warfare... We must set standards for these. When we talk about standardisation, it doesn't mean that the armed forces will lose their identity... We cannot impose the same procedure on every military... We must develop a system that coordinates the work of all three services... I am confident that we will discuss this. The Ministry of Defence will provide all possible support..." Singh said while addressing the seminar.

The Defence Minister said that the need of the hour for the country was of sustained dialogues to establish the standardised system, stating that the country had the potential to make a system that was modern, capable and useful for every service.

"For this we will need sustained dialogues... In such a situation, the role of the leadership is major. It must clarify on every step why this reform is necessary... Only when each service and every employee understands the importance of jointness will this be successful. We can learn from the best practices of other countries, but each country has its own unique circumstances and we must base our solutions on the necessities of the country... We can make a system that is modern, capable and useful for every service..." he said.

Applauding the work done by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, Singh stated that even though the country was working towards operational readiness, the next step should focus on working on pan-India tri-service logistics integration.

Highlighting the need for a common digital backbone that would support the unique requirements of service, Singh said, "Goddess Durga is the biggest example that when the challenges are larger and extraordinary, unified power becomes invincible... Our Army is working towards operational readiness, and the Air Force and Navy are also working in this direction... But as soon as the Joint Service Command is discussed, our next step should be working on pan-India tri-service logistics integration. A common digital backbone that will respect the unique requirements of each service, provides shared visibility of critical stocks... Work on this has already begun... We must resolve to move towards jointness together. Only when our three services come together and grow together will we be able to successfully respond to challenges...

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Rajnath SinghDefence ministerIndian ArmyInformation security

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

