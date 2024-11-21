India, Aus firm up air-to-air refuelling arrangement for military aircraft

For several years, in joint training exercises such as Exercise Malabar as well as in actual counter submarine patrols, the Indian and Australian navies have developed operational practices to deter submarines from China’s People’s Liberation Army (Navy), or PLA(N), from entering Indian Ocean waters, which New Delhi regards as its sphere of influence. On Thursday, Australia and India took that cooperation further. As part of their bilateral discussions, Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy, and India’s Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh signed an arrangement that will enable the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the Indian armed forces to conduct air-to-air refuelling.

Under the agreement, the RAAF’s KC-30A multi-role tanker transport, will be able to refuel Indian armed forces' aircraft that have crossed into airspace close to Australia. It remains unclear whether Australian aircraft will be accorded the same courtesy when they cross into the eastern Indian Ocean.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) refuels from obsolescent Illyushin airborne tankers, which may not be inter-operable with the RAAF’s relatively modern fighters. The RAAF conducts regular training and engagement with Indian Navy P-8I Poseidon surveillance aircraft. The signing of the arrangement is the first step towards KC-30A refuelling the P-8I, increasing India’s reach and persistence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The RAAF’s deputy chief, Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Reynolds, also signed the arrangement in New Delhi at the Australia-India Air Staff Talks.

“The ability to conduct air-to-air refuelling with the Indian armed forces elevates our interoperability and enables us to cooperate more effectively in a range of different scenarios,” he said.

“India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we are continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability,” Reynolds added, saying the arrangement was a significant step forward in Australia's relationship with India and that it "... will provide valuable opportunities for our personnel to work closely together, share knowledge and expertise, and build trust and understanding".

Singh recalled that the India-Australia partnership was grounded in shared interests, especially stability and security in the Indian Ocean region. While expressing happiness over the growing defence engagement over the last few years, the Indian defence minister underscored the untapped potential for Indian and Australian defence industries to collaborate and cooperate in niche areas.