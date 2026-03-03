Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Remain indoors: Indian embassy in Iran issues advisory to Indian nationals

Remain indoors: Indian embassy in Iran issues advisory to Indian nationals

In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible, embassy said

US Israel strike Iran
Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be stuck in Iran. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 3:00 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution and remain indoors as far as possible as the security situation in the Persian Gulf nation deteriorated in view of fresh military strikes by the US and Israel.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the Indian embassy in Tehran said in a fresh advisory.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it said.

Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be stuck in Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3 Indian seafarers killed in West Asia; Shipping authority issues advisory

US Deputy Secretary to visit India, lead Raisina Dialogue 2026 delegation

India, Canada seal FTA talk terms; eye $50 billion trade by 2030

Jaishankar meets Canadian PM, backs push for 'forward-looking partnership'

Canadian Universities to launch 13 new agreements for AI, research in India

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story