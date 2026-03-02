Jaishankar meets Canadian PM, backs push for 'forward-looking partnership'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the national capital on Monday as part of the latter's official visit to the country and appreciated his commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between the two countries. The Canadia PM will later meet PM Modi at Hyderabad house.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to call on Prime Minister Carney during his visit to the national capital.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership," the EAM's post read.

The Canadian Prime Minister landed in the national capital on Sunday evening following the conclusion of a productive visit to Mumbai, marking the next phase of his official tour of India. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, received the visiting leader at the airport. On Sunday evening, Jaishankar also met his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, ahead of his meeting with PM Carney. "Welcomed Canadian FM Anita Anand in New Delhi this evening. Look forward to the Prime Ministerial meeting tomorrow," the EAM said in a separate post on X. Following their meeting Anand expressed her gratitude to the EAM for his "warm welcome" to the national capital.

"Thank you Dr S Jaishankar for the warm welcome in New Delhi. I look forward to strengthening the partnership between Canada and India and advancing the important work ahead," the Canadian FM said in a post on X. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Carney is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March. This marks Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai on 27 February. The high-level discussions, scheduled for today at Hyderabad House, will see the two Prime Ministers hold delegation-level talks to review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.