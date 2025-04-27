Russia-Ukraine peace deal needs to happen soon, says Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine needs to happen soon, adding that the Trump administration will spend the coming week trying to determine whether to continue as a mediator.

"It needs to happen soon. We cannot continue to dedicate time and resources to this effort if it's not going to come to fruition," Rubio told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

"This week is going to be a really important week in which we have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we don't want to continue to be involved in, or if it's time to sort of focus on some other issues," he said.

ALSO READ: Suspect in killing of Russian general claims he was paid by Ukraine: Russia Rubio spoke a day after President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy met in Rome during the funeral of Pope Francis to revive faltering efforts to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said the meeting could prove historic if it delivers the kind of peace he is hoping for, and a White House spokesperson called it "very productive." Rubio said Washington has held off imposing sanctions on Russia to allow diplomacy to work but warned that Trump has options for dealing with any party that resists a peace deal.