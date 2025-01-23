Committed to Quad, open to return of illegal immigrants: Jaishankar in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has described the Trump administration’s prioritisation of India-US bilateral relations as a significant gesture. During Jaishankar’s visit to Washington DC to attend Donald Trump's inauguration, the new US administration reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with India, with a strong emphasis on advancing the Quad alliance.

Jaishankar underscored the administration’s enthusiasm for bolstering ties with India. “It was very clear that the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself. They're clearly prioritising the bilateral relationship,” he said. Speaking to the press in Washington DC,underscored the administration’s enthusiasm for bolstering ties with India. “It was very clear that the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself. They're clearly prioritising the bilateral relationship,” he said.

Jaishankar added that the Trump administration intends to build on the foundation laid during Trump’s first presidency. He noted that initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump had matured, paving the way for an ambitious future partnership. He also flagged concerns about delays in US visas, noting that they impact business, tourism, and people-to-people connections, which are the backbone of the relationship.

“There is a very strong degree of trust today between India and the United States. While we serve our national interests and build our bilateral partnership, there is a lot of good we can do on regional and global issues,” Jaishankar added, highlighting the shared ambition to simplify regulations and processes to ease business, education, and technological collaboration.

India-US ties: Quad partnership takes centre stage

One of the key highlights of Jaishankar’s visit was the Quad Ministerial Meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his first day in office. The meeting saw the Foreign Ministers of India, Australia, and Japan join Rubio to reaffirm their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The joint statement from the Quad underscored the importance of international law, democratic values, and regional security. “We strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion,” it said. The grouping also pledged to enhance regional maritime, economic, and technology security while promoting reliable and resilient supply chains.

Also Read

Reflecting on the discussions, Jaishankar noted, “There was a very strong sense that the current administration would reciprocate our desire to take the Quad further and intensify its activities. The Quad, restarted in 2017 under President Trump, has since grown into a significant pillar of regional security and cooperation.”

Shared vision for the future

Jaishankar’s visit also included bilateral meetings with Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Both sides expressed a consensus on adopting a bolder and more ambitious approach to their partnership. “Whether it's technology, industrial partnerships, education, defence, or security, today the enthusiasm and comfort levels are very strong between India and the United States,” Jaishankar stated.

The Quad countries are now preparing for the next Quad Leaders’ Summit, to be hosted by India. This event is expected to further solidify the grouping’s role as a key player in ensuring stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

'Open to legitimate return of illegal immigrants'

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also clarified India's position on the return of Indian nationals living "illegally" abroad, stating New Delhi is open to their "legitimate return" if they are confirmed Indian citizens.

"Our view has always been that if there are any of our citizens not here legally, and we are sure of their identity, we are open to their legitimate return to India. This is not a position unique to the US," Jaishankar said at a Washington DC press conference on Wednesday. He said that India's stance has been "consistent" and "principled".

Acknowledging ongoing debates in the US, he reaffirmed India’s support for "legal mobility" to promote Indian talent globally while opposing illegal migration. "Illegal mobility is not 'reputationally good' and often connects to other illegal activities," he said, adding that India encourages global opportunities for its skilled workforce.