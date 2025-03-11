Sakthi, Diamond form joint venture to manufacture trainer aircraft in Hisar

Sakthi Aircraft Industry, a joint venture between Coimbatore-based Sakthi Group and Austria’s Diamond Aircraft Industries, is set to manufacture 150 trainer aircraft in Hisar, Haryana.

Sakthi Aircraft Industry signed an MoU with the Aero Club of India (ACI) to supply 200 DA40 NG trainer aircraft to Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), in New Delhi. ACI will serve as the central aggregator, consolidating demand, managing aircraft allocation, and facilitating handovers to FTOs.

As part of this arrangement, Sakthi will manufacture 200 aircraft exclusively for ACI. Under its joint venture, at least 150 of these will be produced at its facility in Hisar, while the remaining units will be manufactured at Diamond’s facility in Austria.

Diamond was acquired by China’s Wanfeng Aviation Industry in 2017.

Vaibhav D, chief executive officer, Sakthi Aircraft Industry, told Business Standard: “We are currently investing ₹500 crore in the project. Over the next 2 to 3 years, as the facility expands, our total investment is expected to reach ₹1,500 to 2,000 crore.”

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said: “I see this development as a testament to our growing capabilities in aerospace innovation and manufacturing...By manufacturing these aircraft indigenously, we are not only reducing dependency on imports but also fostering a self-reliant ecosystem for pilot training in India.”

The first deliveries of DA40 NG -- a single-engine, four-seater plane -- are set to begin in May, and the facility will eventually have the capacity to produce 100 planes per year.

Also Read

Sakthi said that its facility is expected to generate approximately 250 direct and “exponentially” more indirect jobs.

“Local production of the DA40 NG will not only address the critical shortage of trainer aircraft but also stimulate innovation, create high-skilled jobs, and establish India as a global aviation hub,” Vaibhav D said.

India has 38 DGCA-recognised FTOs that provide flight training. Indian FTOs commonly employ foreign-manufactured aircraft such as the Cessna 172 and Piper PA-28. These models are favoured for their reliability and suitability for basic flight instruction, offering stable handling characteristics ideal for novice pilots.

Sakthi said its collaboration with ACI is projected to train 1,000 pilots annually and 10,000 pilots over the next 10 years, equipping them to operate the entire range of commercial aircraft.

In December last year, Air India placed an order of 34 trainer aircraft for its upcoming flying school in Amravati, from where 180 commercial pilots are expected to graduate every year. Its FTO in Maharashtra’s Amravati is expected to be ready by the second half of 2025.

The December order includes 31 single-engine aircraft from US-based Piper Aircraft and three twin-engine aircraft from Diamond Aircraft. Since early 2023, the Tata Group-promoted airline has ordered a total of 570 commercial aircraft -- 220 from US-based Boeing and 350 from European planemaker Airbus.