SCO foreign ministers' meet to lay political groundwork for summit: China

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Tuesday will make political preparations for the summit of the 10-member bloc to be held at the end of August, an official here said on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers of the other SCO member states have arrived in Beijing on Monday to attend a conclave of the grouping.

China, which is the rotating chair of the SCO, said the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting aims to make political preparations for the summit of the organisation. The summit will be held in Tianjin this fall, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.