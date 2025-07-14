Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / SCO foreign ministers' meet to lay political groundwork for summit: China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers of the other SCO member states have arrived in Beijing on Monday to attend a conclave of the grouping

S Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore, his first trip to Beijing in five years. | Photo: X @DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Tuesday will make political preparations for the summit of the 10-member bloc to be held at the end of August, an official here said on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers of the other SCO member states have arrived in Beijing on Monday to attend a conclave of the grouping.

China, which is the rotating chair of the SCO, said the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting aims to make political preparations for the summit of the organisation. The summit will be held in Tianjin this fall, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

The foreign ministers will exchange views on cooperation in various fields of the SCO and major international and regional issues and sign a series of resolutions and documents, Lin said.

Russian news agency Tass quoted Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the summit is set to be held in Tianjin between August 30 and September 1.

China has announced plans to hold a massive military parade in Beijing on September 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The SCO comprises 10 member states, including China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

S Jaishankar Shanghai Cooperation Organisation External Affairs Ministry Russia

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

