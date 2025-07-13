French President announces 6.5 bn euros in extra military spending in 2 yrs

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced 6.5 billion euros in extra military spending in the next two years because of new and unprecedented threats, from Russia to terrorists to online attacks.

The French leader laid out the spending plans in a sweeping speech calling for intensified efforts to protect Europe. He said France will aim to spend 64 billion euros in annual defence spending in 2027, the last year of his second term; that would be double the 32 billion in annual spending when he became president in 2017.

"Since 1945, freedom has never been so threatened, and never so seriously,' Macron said in the French president's traditional speech to the military on the eve of the Bastille Day national holiday.