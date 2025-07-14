Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar to attend SCO foreign ministers' meet in China

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit China on Monday to attend the foreign ministers' meeting of the SCO bloc.

The Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be held in Tianjin on July 15.

Dar was invited by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for the meeting. Besides Dar, the foreign ministers of other SCO member states -- China, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting.

The CFM is the third-highest forum in the SCO format and focuses on the issues in international relations, as well as foreign and security policies of the SCO.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar's Beijing agenda: SCO meet, India-China diplomacy talks It approves the documents, including declarations and statements, etc, that are to be presented for the consideration of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) as well as the decisions to be adopted by the CHS. Dar, also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the CFM meeting. However, the Foreign Office spokesperson told his regular media briefing on Friday that no meeting was planned with the Indian foreign minister. ALSO READ: Pak looks to formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators The upcoming CHS will take place on August 31 September 1 in Tianjin and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend.