Sri Lankan president Anura to visit India after parliamentary polls

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will happen only after November this year, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said on Tuesday.

We will discuss dates for the visit only after we form the new government, Herath told reporters here.

Voting for the parliamentary election is to take place on November 14, almost 10 months ahead of the schedule.

Dissanayake was elected on September 21.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar became the first foreign dignitary to meet Dissanayake after the presidential polls. He extended the invitation to Dissanayake from the Indian prime minister. After which, Sri Lanka had said that the recent visit by EAM was important in ending its debt restructuring with international sovereign bond holders.