Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / We remain engaged in SCO format: India ahead of EAM's Islamabad visit

We remain engaged in SCO format: India ahead of EAM's Islamabad visit

Pakistan is hosting the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit meeting on October 15 and 16

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan assumes significance as it is seen as a significant decision on New Delhi's part (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India remains actively engaged in various mechanisms of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), New Delhi said on Tuesday, hours before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lands in Pakistan to attend a conclave of the influential regional grouping.

It will be the first visit by an Indian foreign minister in nearly a decade that comes amid continuing chill in India-Pakistan relations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pakistan is hosting the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit meeting on October 15 and 16.

The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

 

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework," it said in a brief statement in New Delhi.

Shortly after he arrives in Islamabad, Jaishankar is likely to attend a banquet reception to be hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to welcome the delegates from the SCO member nations, people familiar with the matter said.

More From This Section

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

Sri Lankan president Anura to visit India after parliamentary polls

Predator drone

India signs Rs 32,000-cr deal for 31 US Predator drones to counter China

DG Paramesh Sivamani, DG Paramesh

Paramesh Sivamani takes over as 26th director general of Indian Coast Guard

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

Trudeau speaks with UK counterpart Starmer amid India-Canada tensions

SCO Summit

SCO Summit 2024: All you need to know about key attendees, agenda and more

Both India and Pakistan have already ruled out any bilateral talks between Jaishankar and his Pakistan counterpart Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the SCO heads of the government summit.

However, they are set to exchange pleasantries.

It will be for the first time in nearly nine years India's foreign minister is traveling to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours remained frosty over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The last Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan assumes significance as it is seen as a significant decision on New Delhi's part.

In his recent address at an event, Jaishankar said like with any neighbour, India would certainly like to have good relations with Pakistan.

"But that cannot happen by overlooking cross-border terrorism and indulging in wishful thinking."

The decision to send the senior minister is seen as a display of India's commitment to the SCO.

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India on August 5, 2019 announced the withdrawal of special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India after New Delhi abrogated Article 370.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such engagement.

Pakistan's then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India in May 2023 to attend an in-person meeting of the foreign ministers of SCO nations in Goa.

It was the first visit of a Pakistani foreign minister to India in almost 12 years.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Imran khan

Imran Khan's party cancels protest in Pakistan ahead of SCO summit

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Security measures tighten as Pakistan set to host SCO meet from Tuesday

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

Days ahead of SCO summit, gunmen kill 20 in Pakistan's Balochistan

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'No bilateral talks': Jaishankar on his upcoming visit to Pakistan for SCO

Pakistan flag

Pak extends invitation to PM Modi for upcoming SCO summit in Islamabad

Topics : Shanghai Cooperation Organisation S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs Pakistan-India India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon