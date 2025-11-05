Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence secretary, Israeli minister sign MoU to boost defence ties

The MoU outlines a wide range of areas for cooperation, including strategic dialogues, training, defence industrial partnerships, and capability development

India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz
India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz in Tel Aviv
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:07 AM IST
India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the long-standing defence partnership between the two nations.

The meeting took place alongside the 17th Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Singh and Director General of Israel's Ministry of Defence Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram. During the meeting, India and Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation to provide a unified vision and policy framework for deepening bilateral defence collaboration, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Israeli Defence Minister Mr. Israel Katz and briefed him on the key outcomes of the Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting, aimed at further strengthening the robust and enduring defence cooperation between India and Israel."

The MoU outlines a wide range of areas for cooperation, including strategic dialogues, training, defence industrial partnerships, and capability development. It also focuses on Science and Technology, Research and Development, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security.

According to the ministry, the agreement will promote co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies and strengthen joint innovation between Indian and Israeli defence industries.

The JWG reviewed ongoing projects and agreed that both nations have benefited from each other's strengths in defence innovation and operational capability.

The two sides discussed the potential areas for future collaboration in the field of technology as well as enhancing operational capabilities. They also deliberated on various issues, including shared challenges of terrorism and underscored their collective resolve to fight against the threat.

India and Israel reaffirmed their shared commitment to fight terrorism and strengthen cooperation to address mutual security concerns.

India-Israel defence partnership is long-standing, based on deep mutual trust and shared security interests, the Ministry added.

Topics :India Israel tiesisraelDefence

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

