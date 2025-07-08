Security tightened along Indo-Myanmar border amid escalating clashes

Following intense clashes between the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram (CDF-H) and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) inside Myanmar, the Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have been deployed with heightened alertness along the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent any breach, according to Mizoram Home Minister Pu K Sapdanga.

The violent conflict between the two Chin armed groups began on the night of July 5 in Khawmawi, the last village on the Myanmar side of the border. The fighting has since intensified, forcing hundreds of civilians from Khawmawi and surrounding areas to flee into Mizoram through the Zokhawthar border. So far, nearly 3,000 refugees have reportedly taken shelter in Zokhawthar.

The Mizoram government is closely monitoring the situation. The Home Minister stated that both the Police and Assam Rifles personnel are continuously patrolling the border to maintain security. Arrangements are being made by the Young Mizo Association (YMA) to provide temporary shelter for the refugees, and the Champhai District Deputy Commissioner has already been instructed to initiate necessary relief measures. Although the Government of India requires all entrants from Myanmar to register and provide valid identification, the Home Minister expressed concern that many of the recent arrivals are fleeing armed conflict and may not be in a position to comply with such protocols.

He noted that similar incidents have occurred in the past, including instances where armed Myanmar soldiers crossed into Indian territory, but this recent influx through Zokhawthar is particularly concerning. CDF-Hualngoram and CNDF are both ethnic Chin armed groups under the broader Zohnathlak community. The Home Minister voiced concern over the presence of such armed groups with unclear alliances near Mizoram's border. He mentioned that, in the past, those who entered through Zokhawthar would spread out to other parts of the state, but now they are being advised not to move beyond Zokhawthar. He added that local volunteers, student unions, and major civil society organisations, including the YMA, are actively supporting the displaced. Several Mizoram MLAs have also stepped in to help coordinate relief efforts.