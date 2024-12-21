Shah inaugurates residential complex for BSF personnel at Agartala Port

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated a new residential complex for border security force (BSF) personnel at Agartala Land Port, marking a significant milestone for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and other security forces operating in the region.

The inauguration was done virtually from Siliguri, as part of the 61st Foundation Day celebrations of the SSB.

Addressing the gathering in Siliguri, Amit Shah praised the SSB for its outstanding service to the nation over the past six decades. Since its formation in 1963, the SSB has been instrumental in securing India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, covering a vast 2,450-kilometer stretch.

The Home Minister highlighted the force's key role in preventing border crimes, smuggling, and human trafficking, and combating the Naxalite insurgency, particularly in the Northeast region.

"SSB personnel, along with local police and other central paramilitary forces, have played a crucial role in eradicating Naxalite influence from areas in Bihar, Jharkhand, and the Northeast," Amit Shah said, expressing gratitude to the force for its dedication and tireless efforts.

In addition to the inauguration of the residential complex at Agartala Land Port, the Home Minister virtually launched eight housing projects across various states, worth approximately 200 crore rupees.

The Agartala complex, built on 2 acres of land with an investment of Rs 25 crore, features an officer block, a women's block, a subordinate officer block, and a jawan block, providing better living conditions for the personnel stationed at the border.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Colonel GS Sandhu, Project Director of Land Port Authority of India, IG AK Sharma of BSF Tripura Frontier, and other senior officials from the BSF, Land Port Authority, and local government.

"To build this residential complex, our Jawan's help will be invaluable, and it will provide them with many conveniences in their work, boosting their morale. It is our good fortune that this project has been initiated through our Home Minister of the Government of India. Through this project, he has inaugurated the residential complex, demonstrating how important this place is to him, which further enhances our morale to work even better," IG BSF Ashwani Kumar Sharma said.

"I would urge the Jawans to take full advantage of the amenities provided and perform their duties efficiently and promptly. I also request them to collaborate with other agencies like Immigration, Customs, and others to improve work efficiency. Once again, I would like to thank everyone involved in this project. Today will be a special day for all of us, and we will remember it for years to come," Sharma said.

The inauguration marks another significant step in strengthening the infrastructure and morale of security personnel deployed in sensitive border areas.