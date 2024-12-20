It's time to launch new phase of self-reliance in defence production: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the time is now ripe for launching a new phase of self-reliance in defence production by manufacturing technologically advanced equipment within the country.

Speaking after awarding the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management (CDM) here, she said the Union Government has taken several measures to enhance indigenous capabilities of the defence industry.

Through initiatives such as Make in India, Ease of Doing Business and development of defence industrial corridors, the government is encouraging Indian and foreign investors to invest in the defence sector, she said.

With emphasis on indigenization, many defence products have been identified for domestic manufacturing and will not be imported.

"The time is now ripe for launching a new phase of self-reliance by manufacturing technologically advanced equipment within India," she said.

The officers of the defence forces are expected to wholeheartedly contribute towards achieving self-reliance and realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar (self-reliant)Bharat, she said.

In the field of defence modernization, India is focusing on a holistic approach that includes upgrading its conventional forces and embracing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, drones, cyber warfare capabilities, and space defence technologies.

Noting that India is focusing on building strategic defence partnerships at the global level, she said, through multilateral economic and military frameworks and engagements, India's influence in regional and global defence discussions has grown significantly.

By focusing on self-reliance, technological advancement, and strategic collaborations, India is not only securing its borders but also contributing to global peace and stability, the President said.

As the country moves forward, India's defence sector should continue to evolve and adapt, thereby ensuring that the nation remains a source of strength, resilience, and cooperation in an increasingly interconnected and complex world.

The armed forces personnel need to keep themselves updated with the latest technological developments as well as changing operational dynamics, Murmu added.

"The wars are fought beyond the battlefields. We are today witnessing psychological warfare. I urge you all to constantly evolve with time and strive for excellence in the rapidly changing security landscape," she said.

India's enhanced defence management capability will help strengthen diplomatic and military partnerships and increase defence exports, she said.

It will also help India in maintaining a proactive stance in global security forums. The senior strategic leadership in Indian defence will play an important role in positioning India as a major player in the international arena, responding proactively to global security threats, she said.

She expressed confidence the collective efforts and individual excellence of the officers will help in realizing India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Expressing happiness to see women officers, the President said she has been encouraging and appreciating women officers at various events of defence services.

They are an inspiration for all the other women and young girls who dare to dream, she said.