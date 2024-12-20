Amit Shah applauds SSB, credits for securing borders, combating Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for its pivotal role in securing the country's borders with friendly nations such as Nepal and Bhutan, combating Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand, and curbing illegal activities.

Addressing the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB in Siliguri, Shah said, "The Sashastra Seema Bal has played a key role in securing our borders with friendly nations such as Nepal and Bhutan. Its alertness and presence have ensured a sense of security in the Siliguri Corridor and the Eastern region." Highlighting the SSB's role in tackling left-wing extremism, Shah noted, "The SSB has played an important role in ending the menace of Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand. Their proactive approach, in coordination with the CRPF and local police forces, has significantly weakened Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh, making the region Naxal-free after almost four decades." Shah commended the SSB for its unique initiatives to foster cultural integration and uphold its motto of "Service, Security and Brotherhood." "The SSB has done a commendable job by connecting the culture, language, and heritage of India's border villages with the mainstream. This initiative strengthens the bond between the nation and its border communities," he said.

The SSB has also been instrumental in removing encroachments, particularly along the India-Nepal border.

"While respecting the dignity of friendly relations with Nepal, the removal of more than 1,100 encroachments in the No Man's Land by the SSB is a great achievement. The SSB has adopted a zero-tolerance policy in last three years against encroachment on government land within 15 km of the border. The SSB has been successful in freeing thousands of acres of government land from encroachment," he said.

Shah praised the SSB for curbing smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, and wildlife products, and for preventing human trafficking and infiltration by anti-national elements.

"The vigilance of the SSB in the Siliguri corridor, a crucial area in eastern India, has reassured and instilled confidence in the nation. Their efforts have also created an environment of trust in the eastern region," he added.

Underlining the BJP-led NDA government's commitment to improving the lives of CAPF personnel, Shah highlighted initiatives such as the Ayushman Card, CAPF e-Housing, barrack construction, and scholarships for personnel and their families.

Shah lauded the SSB for promoting self-employment among the youth of border areas by providing them with training, empowering border communities while ensuring national security.

The Home Minister also recognised the SSB's contributions to disaster relief operations, noting their selfless service during floods and landslides in saving lives.

Earlier in the day in a post on X, Shah said the force has made national security and public service paramount through its sacrifice and valour.

"On the foundation day of the Sashastra Seema Bal, I pay my tribute to all the immortal martyrs of the Force and extend my best wishes on the Foundation Day to all the personnel and their families," he posted.

"@SSB_INDIAhas made national security and public service paramount through its sacrifice and valour. The efforts of the brave SSB soldiers dedicated to border security and surveillance to prevent crimes and illegal infiltration in the border areas have been commendable. The brave soldiers of the Sashastra Seema Bal are continuously contributing to nation-building by simultaneously accelerating development work in the border areas along with the security of the country," he wrote on X.