Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Tharoor slams Pak with Hillary Clinton's 'breeding vipers in backyard' jibe

Tharoor slams Pak with Hillary Clinton's 'breeding vipers in backyard' jibe

Tharoor recalled Hillary Clinton's remarks on "breeding vipers" to emphasise the dangers linked with Pakistan's long-standing association with the terror groups

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor
Tharoor made these remarks while he was leading an all-party delegation after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sharply criticised Pakistan for supporting terrorism, rejecting its claim of being a victim of terrorism. Tharoor — who is in the US leading an all-party delegation to highlight India’s zero-tolerance stance on terror — made these remarks in response to the position of a Pakistani delegation that is also visiting the US under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto. 
 
Tharoor recalled Hillary Clinton’s remarks on “breeding vipers” to emphasise the dangers linked with Pakistan’s long-standing association with the terror groups. 
 
Speaking to ANI at the Indian Embassy in Washington, the Congress MP said, “This (Pakistan) delegation is going around saying we are also victims of terrorism, we have lost more lives to terrorism than India has. We turn around and say- Whose fault is that?”
 
Recalling Hillary Clinton’s warning, Tharoor further added, “As Hillary Clinton famously said 10 years ago, ‘you can’t breed vipers in your backyard and expect them to bite only your neighbours…’ That’s why they [Pakistan] are now getting terrorists attacked by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, but who created the Taliban from which the Tehrik-i-Taliban broke off? We all know the answer to that, so let Pakistan look inside it and let it do some serious interior reflection before it goes around pleading innocence and deniability and everything else.”
 
Tharoor made these remarks while he was leading an all-party delegation after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor. The all-party delegation led by Tharoor is in the US for its final leg, and the dates of their US visit have coincided with those of the Pakistani delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto.
 
The Pakistani delegation in the US highlighted Islamabad's stance on what it calls ‘Indian aggression’. Reacting to the claims made by the Bilawal Bhutto-led delegation, Tharoor said, “We are not there with a message about India versus Pakistan. It's about India as a democracy facing terror and as a country that has been focused on its own economic development and growth story. Even Kashmir was a story of prosperity and a booming economy.”
 
Tharoor also dismissed claims that India's actions were based on religious or communal grounds, Hindustan Times reported. He said, "When Operation Sindoor was conducted, of the three briefers, two were women and one was a Muslim woman officer. None of our delegations is without at least one Muslim member". He further added, “This is about terrorism. It's not about religion, it's not about communal issues, it's not about bilateral India.”
 
Terrorist infrastructure was targeted at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7 under the code name ‘Operation Sindoor’. The coordinated missile strikes were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, resulting in the downgrading of diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why is India reopening doors to the Taliban, and what does it really mean

India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council for 2026-28 term

India, Australia ties see enormous growth, diversification: Jaishankar

Premium

Conditions right to lift defence spend to 2.5% GDP by FY30: Defence secy

Premium

India opposes ADB's $800 million aid to Pakistan, flags misuse concerns

Topics :Shashi TharoorIndia Pakistan relationsHillary Clinton Bilawal BhuttoBS Web ReportsOperation SindoorPahalgam attack

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story