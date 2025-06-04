India opposes ADB's $800 million aid to Pakistan, flags misuse concerns

India has vehemently opposed the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) financial assistance of $800 million to Pakistan, raising concerns about the potential misuse of ADB resources, sources said.

India abstained from voting on the package at a recent Board meeting of the ADB. Indian officials cautioned the ADB on Pakistan’s rising defence expenditure, its declining tax-to-GDP ratio, and the lack of demonstrable progress on key macroeconomic reforms.

The ADB on Tuesday approved an $800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan. “Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions,” said ADB country director for Pakistan, Emma Fan.

India, however, said that had the previous programmes, funded both by the ADB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), succeeded in putting in place a sound macroeconomic policy environment, Pakistan would not have approached the IMF for the 24th bailout programme. India, sources said, highlighted that such a track record calls into question the effectiveness of programme design, monitoring, and implementation by the authorities. Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up following the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, culminating in the launch of “Operation Sindoor”. ALSO READ: Asian Development Bank approves $800 million package for Pakistan Highlighting that Pakistan’s policy on cross-border terrorism has worsened the security situation in the region, India, sources said, flagged concerns about the country’s “highly unsatisfactory” progress in implementing the most critical Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action items. These relate to terrorist financing investigations, prosecution of leaders of UN-designated terrorist groups, and freezing and confiscation of criminal assets, India said.

In May, India abstained from voting at the IMF meeting to review the $1 billion lending programme for Pakistan, raising concerns over the misuse of debt financing for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. Sources said India expects the ADB to closely monitor implementation of the policy matrix to achieve the intended outcomes, since policy reforms in Pakistan have largely been driven by external support over the past several years, including from international financial institutions (IFIs) such as the ADB. Relying heavily on such support, India has said, undermines local ownership and creates a cycle of dependency. At the ADB Board meeting, India highlighted that while Pakistan's tax collection as a share of GDP declined from 13 per cent in FY18 to 9.2 per cent in FY23, there has been a significant increase in defence spending over the same period.

“This points to the possibility of diversion of funds made available to the country by external agencies, including IFIs, especially those that are made available by fungible debt financing through instruments such as policy-based loans, for increased defence spending,” India stressed, according to sources. India urged the ADB management to adequately ring-fence its financing to prevent any such misuse, sources said. India’s representatives at the Board meeting also pointed to Pakistan's poor track record of implementation, stemming from the military's deeply entrenched interference in economic affairs. This, they said, poses risks of policy slippages and reform reversals, as witnessed in the past. India expressed strong reservations about Pakistan’s existing governance system, which it said poses a continuing severe threat to regional peace and security.