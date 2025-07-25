Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Soldier dead, two others injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Soldier dead, two others injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said

The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Poonch/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast, White Knight Corps said on X.

We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, it said.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

