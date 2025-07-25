Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindoor ongoing, military preparedness must remain very high: CDS

Operation Sindoor ongoing, military preparedness must remain very high: CDS

In his address at a defence seminar hosted at Subroto Park here, he also said the military in future will also need "information warriors, technology warriors and scholar warriors"

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS
CDS also emphasised the importance of learning about both 'Shastra' (warfare) and 'Shaastra' (knowledge system) | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Asserting that Operation Sindoor "still continues", Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said the country's military preparedness must remain at a "very high" level, round-the-clock and throughout the year.

In his address at a defence seminar hosted at Subroto Park here, he also said the military in future will also need "information warriors, technology warriors and scholar warriors."  And, in a merging landscape of warfare, a future soldier will need to be a mix of all three "info, tech and scholar warriors," the CDS said.

ALSO READ: Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army to launch 3 projects honouring soldiers' valour

The seminar on 'Aerospace Power: Preserving India's Sovereignty and Furthering National Interests' was held under the aegis of the 'No.4 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme'.

The CDS said there are no runners-up in a war, and any military must be constantly alert and maintain a high degree of operational preparedness.

"An example is Operation Sindoor, which still continues. Our preparedness level has to be very high, 24x7, 365 days (a year)," Gen Chauhan said.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

The CDS also emphasised the importance of learning about both 'Shastra' (warfare) and 'Shaastra' (knowledge system).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Operation SindoorIndian ArmyIndian DefenceIndian Defence forces

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

