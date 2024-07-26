Kargil Vijay Diwas: MP to UP, 5 states announce job quotas for Agniveers

Agniveers will be granted reservation in government jobs in Uttarakhand upon their return after serving in the armed forces, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Addressing a programme here to pay tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the nation's territory during the Kargil war in 1999, Dhami said legislation will be brought to extend the reservation.

"We will make provisions and bring an Act to give reservation to them in government services. We are working on this plan. We will make use of their skills and discipline in various government departments," he said.

The chief minister also announced that the aid extended to the kin of martyrs will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Odisha announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in state's uninformed services



The Odisha government on Friday announced a 10 per cent quota and five years of age relaxation for Agniveers in the state's uninformed services.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement before leaving for Delhi to attend the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Our soldiers are our pride. Agniveers, who are trained by our defence forces, are qualified to serve the nation in various security-related sectors," he said.

"The Agniveer scheme is a historic initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi. This initiative has made our youth able and fearless so that they can face various challenges in life. That is why the Odisha government has decided to recruit Agniveers in the state's uniformed services," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Agniveers who return after serving the country will be given weightage in UP Police and PAC force.

Adityanath said this while speaking to reporters here at his official residence on Friday evening before leaving for NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi.

More From This Section

"The country will get trained and disciplined young soldiers in the form of Agniveers," he said.

The UP chief minister said the youth today are getting recruited in Agnipath Yojana with enthusiasm. After this, arrangements are being made to accommodate them in paramilitary and civil police, he said.

"The UP government has also said as the Agniveer scheme progresses and when these youth return after their service, we will provide facility and weightage for their adjustment in UP Police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) force. We will get trained and disciplined youth as Agniveers. Our government is fully committed to this," Adityanath said.



MP to implement Agniveer quota in police, armed forces recruitment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also announced a similiar scheme for his state that aims to provide quota to Agniveers in police and armed forces recruitment.





Agniveers to get reservation in recruitments for police constables, forest guards in Chhattisgarh

His announcement came on the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. Agniveers are jawans selected for four years under a short term recruitment scheme called Agnipath, which was rolled out by the Union government to enable a youthful profile for the country's armed forces. "As per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP government has decided to give reservation to Agniveers in police and armed forces. The Agniveer scheme is in the real sense an attempt to not only modernize the armed forces and to recruit capable jawans but also to make it young at the global level," Yadav told reporters. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state would provide reservations for Agniveers from the state in recruitments for police constables and forest guards, among other posts.

Talking to reporters on the state assembly premises, Sai said Agniveers would be given priority while recruiting police constables and forest and jail guards once they complete their service in the Indian Army.

The state government will soon issue necessary guidelines to provide a fixed reservation to Agniveers, he said.

The Centre introduced the Agnipath scheme in 2022 for short-term induction of personnel in the Army, Navy and Air Force, with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.