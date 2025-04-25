Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Sri Lanka to hold talks with India, UAE to build new energy hub in May

Sri Lanka to hold talks with India, UAE to build new energy hub in May

The hub in the eastern harbour city of Trincomalee will involve the construction of a multi-product pipeline as well as bunkering facilities

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag
Sri Lanka will start work next month on plans to develop an energy hub with India and the United Arab Emirates | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sri Lanka will start work next month on plans to develop an energy hub with India and the United Arab Emirates, the energy minister said on Friday, as the nation looks to leverage its strategic location to cement a recovery from a financial crisis. 
The trio signed a deal to create the hub during a visit this month by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first global leader to visit the island since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took office last September. 
Dissanayake won an election with pledges of stability after the worst financial crisis in decades threeyears ago triggered runaway inflation, sent the local rupee into free-fall and forced the country to default on $25 billion of debt. 
The hub in the eastern harbour city of Trincomalee will involve the construction of a multi-product pipeline as well as bunkering facilities and potentially a refinery. 
It will also include development of a World War II-era storage tank farm partly owned by the Sri Lankan subsidiary of Indian Oil. 

Also Read

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen after PM Modi urges humane approach

PM Modi departs for home after concluding 'productive' visit to Sri Lanka

India, Sri Lanka, UAE unveil ambitious initiative for energy cooperation

PM Modi urges Sri Lankan Prez to address Tamil community's aspirations

Sri Lankan President confers Mitra Vibhushana, highest honour, on PM Modi

Representatives from state-run Ceylon Petroleum, Indian Oil and AD Ports will meet in Sri Lanka in late May to start discussions on a detailed business plan for the hub, said Energy Ministry Secretary Udayanga Hemapala. 
"A joint project monitoring committee has been set up to oversee the development of the business plan and eventually finalise detailed proposals," Hemapala told Reuters. 
President Dissanayake also discussed energy cooperation in Colombo this week with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president's office said. 
Chinese state energy firm Sinopec has signed a deal to build a $3.2 billion oil refinery in Sri Lanka's southern port city of Hambantota. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World Bank not informed of Indus Waters Treaty suspension by India

Premium

Tit-for-tat: Expulsions of Pakistani diplomatic staff over the years

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan warns of 'all-out war', vows measured response

India retaliates as Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire after Pahalgam attack

Bandipora: Worker of terrorist killed, two security force personnel injured

Topics :India-Sri Lankasri lankaUAE

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story