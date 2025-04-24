Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Tit-for-tat: Expulsions of Pakistani diplomatic staff over the years

Tit-for-tat: Expulsions of Pakistani diplomatic staff over the years

Expelling officials have been part of a diplomatic tit-for-tat that has been repeated with regularity over the past 30 years.

Pakistani High Commission
Expelling officials has been part of diplomatic tit-for-tat.
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India downgraded the already tenuous diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday said India was declaring defence advisers in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata and reducing the count of its own high commission in Islamabad to 30 from 55. Expelling officials has been part of diplomatic tit-for-tat. A look at expulsions over the years: 
December 1988 : Pakistan’s military attache Brigadier Zahirul Islam Abbasi arrested for espionage after Delhi Police caught him handing over ₹25,000 for classified information 
October 1997: Diplomat Murad Baloch from the Pakistani mission expelled after expulsion of diplomat SK Chaudhury 
February & August 2000 : Officials Mohammad Khalil, Rana Mohammad Saghir, and Mohammad Amin expelled amid allegations of misconduct. Malik Mohammed Rafiq expelled for alleged espionage 
December 2001: India recalled its ambassador in response to the attack on Parliament by militants from Pakistan-based groups. Both countries cut the size of staff at their diplomatic missions 
May 2002: Pakistani High Commissioner Ashraf Jehangir Qazi expelled following a militant attack on an army camp in Kashmir 
January 2003 : Four Pakistani diplomats expelled after alleged harassment of Charge d'affaires Sudhir Vyas in Islamabad 
February 2003: Acting Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani and four others expelled for allegedly channeling funds to leaders of Kashmiri separatists  
August 2006 : Counselor Syed Muhammad Rafique Ahmed expelled after Pakistan did the same to diplomat Deepak Kaul on charges of possessing “sensitive documents” 
October 2016 : Pak diplomat Mehmood Akhtar expelled after 3 men from Rajasthan were arrested for passing on border deployment information to him 
June 2020: India expelled two Pakistani diplomatic staffers for espionage. In response,  Indian diplomats Selvadhas Paul and Dwimu Brahm faced alleged torture, and returned home 
   
Premium

Premium

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

