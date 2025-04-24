Tit-for-tat: Expulsions of Pakistani diplomatic staff over the years

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India downgraded the already tenuous diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday said India was declaring defence advisers in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata and reducing the count of its own high commission in Islamabad to 30 from 55. Expelling officials has been part of diplomatic tit-for-tat. A look at expulsions over the years:

October 1997 : Diplomat Murad Baloch from the Pakistani mission expelled after expulsion of diplomat SK Chaudhury

December 1988 : Pakistan’s military attache Brigadier Zahirul Islam Abbasi arrested for espionage after Delhi Police caught him handing over ₹25,000 for classified information

February & August 2000 : Officials Mohammad Khalil, Rana Mohammad Saghir, and Mohammad Amin expelled amid allegations of misconduct. Malik Mohammed Rafiq expelled for alleged espionage

December 2001: India recalled its ambassador in response to the attack on Parliament by militants from Pakistan-based groups. Both countries cut the size of staff at their diplomatic missions

May 2002: Pakistani High Commissioner Ashraf Jehangir Qazi expelled following a militant attack on an army camp in Kashmir

January 2003 : Four Pakistani diplomats expelled after alleged harassment of Charge d'affaires Sudhir Vyas in Islamabad

February 2003: Acting Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani and four others expelled for allegedly channeling funds to leaders of Kashmiri separatists