Pahalgam attack: Pakistan warns of 'all-out war', vows measured response

Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif has said that the country’s military is “prepared for any eventuality” as tensions with India increase following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam . The attack, which occurred earlier this week, claimed the lives of 26 people.

Speaking to Sky News, Asif said the deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack could potentially escalate into a full-scale war. “We will measure our response to whatever is initiated by India. It would be a measured response,” he said in the interview.

He further warned that any large-scale offensive could trigger a broader conflict. “If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war,” Asif said, stressing that the world should be “worried” about rising tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India-Pak militaries on high alert

India has taken a series of diplomatic actions in response to the attack, which it has linked to cross-border elements. Pakistan has responded with its own measures. Both nations’ militaries are reportedly on high alert amid speculation of possible Indian retaliation.

Asif acknowledged the risks involved in such a high-stakes standoff. “If things get wrong, there could be a tragic outcome of this confrontation,” he told Sky News.

PM Modi vows stern action

In his first public remarks following the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi on Thursday pledged to bring every perpetrator to justice . Speaking in Madhubani, Bihar, he said, “Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

He also warned that those responsible for the attack — and their conspirators — would face retribution “beyond their imagination”.

The Pahalgam attack occurred on April 22 in the Baisaran meadow area, while Prime Minister Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia. PM Modi returned to New Delhi the next morning, cutting short his overseas engagement.

India’s diplomatic measures

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government rolled out a series of stringent measures targeting Pakistan. Among the key decisions was the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty

India also ordered the immediate shutdown of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, effectively halting cross-border movement through one of the busiest land ports.

In addition, travel privileges extended under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme were withdrawn, and visas already granted to Pakistani nationals were revoked. The government also blocked the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Pakistan government within India.

Pakistani nationals currently in India under the Special Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) were directed to exit the country within 48 hours.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, a deadly terrorist attack targeted the scenic Pahalgam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Armed terrorists opened fire on tourists at the Baisaran meadow, resulting in 26 deaths and over a dozen injuries. This attack, one of the deadliest in the region since 2019, sparked widespread outrage and calls for decisive government action.