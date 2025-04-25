Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / World Bank not informed of Indus Waters Treaty suspension by India

World Bank not informed of Indus Waters Treaty suspension by India

India maintains there is no need to notify the World Bank, a past neutral broker of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, as Pakistan has already been informed

World Bank
World Bank | Photo: Shutterstock
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
The World Bank has not been informed of India’s decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) “in abeyance,” according to a report by The Hindu, despite the institution’s historical role as a key broker and observer of the water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan.
 
India, on Wednesday, formally notified Pakistan that it was suspending the 1960 treaty, citing “sustained cross-border terrorism” and Islamabad’s failure to engage in renegotiations. The letter sent to Pakistan noted that the country’s actions had undermined India’s “full utilisation rights” and constituted a breach of trust.
 
An Indian government official stated that there was “no need” to inform the World Bank since Pakistan had already been notified, The Hindu report added.
 

India suspends IWT after Pahalgam terror attack

India’s suspension of the treaty — a first in its six-decade history — follows the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. The suspension also comes amid longstanding concerns over the treaty’s relevance.
 
India has previously argued that the IWT no longer reflects present-day realities, pointing to increased population pressures, environmental challenges, and the continued threat of terrorism as reasons for seeking a renegotiation. 

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

The IWT is a water-sharing agreement that provides India control over the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej), while Pakistan retains rights to the western ones (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab), with India allowed limited use for projects and agriculture. 
 
Though the IWT does not contain any provision allowing unilateral withdrawal or suspension, India’s move effectively halts bilateral exchanges under the treaty, including the sharing of hydrological data and project updates on western rivers such as the Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum.
 
The Permanent Indus Commission, tasked with maintaining dialogue under the treaty, has not met since 2022.
First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

