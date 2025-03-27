Sri Lankan navy arrests 11 TN fishermen, takes them to Kangesanthurai camp

The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen and took them to Kangesanthurai Naval camp for investigation, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended in one boat fishing in the Bay of Bengal in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on March 20, 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing outside the approved boundaries returned home to India after being handed over by the Indian Embassy in Colombo.

The group of fishermen were arrested on February 26, and were produced in Mallakam court in Sri Lanka, kept imprisoned for nearly a month. Additionally, three fishermen were also admitted to a government hospital in Sri Lanka due to sustaining injuries.

The Sri Lankan court reportedly released 13 fishermen on March 12 after talks between the two sides.

Flights tickets from Colombo (Sri Lanka's capital) to Chennai were arranged for the fishermen, sending them to India after issuing temporary passports to them.

Officials of the Department from the Karaikal area welcomed them and took them to the Karaikal area in a separate vehicle.

Earlier, on March 18, a group of three fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Delft Island in the Palkbay Sea area.

The arrested were identified as A Shankar (53), M Arjunan (35), and S Murugesan (49).

The fishermen, who had received their fishing permits on March 17, were reportedly told by the Sri Lankan Navy that they had crossed the maritime border. The captured boat, IND-TN-10-MM-496, belongs to Thangachimadam Kennedy. Authorities are currently investigating the three men.

On February 23, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concern over the increase in the capture of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, urging the Centre to convene a Joint Working Group (JWG) to find a permanent solution to the issue.