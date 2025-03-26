Army chief urges officers to be proactive against emerging security threats

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, the "strategic challenges" facing India and the need for jointness and synergy in the armed forces.

He said this in his address to student officers from the armed forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course and the permanent staff at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Army chief also urged officers to remain proactive in their approach to "emerging security threats" and to embrace innovation in military planning and operations.

He commended the DSSC for its pivotal role in grooming future military leaders and emphasised the importance of professional military education in enhancing operational preparedness and decision making capabilities.

Gen Dwivedi underscored the significance of leadership, adaptability and technological integration in modern warfare.

During his visit, he also interacted with faculty members, discussing key aspects of military strategy, operational art and leadership development.

Also Read

He acknowledged the institution's contributions in fostering inter-service cooperation and strengthening India's defence preparedness.

Gen Dwivedi was briefed by Commandant, DSSC, Lt Gen Virendra Vats, on the adaptation of the Staff Course curriculum to align to the challenges of future wars, with special reference to the activities of the first Deep Purple Division, wherein 40 tri-services officers have undergone their training.

He also interacted with veterans of Wellington military station and recognised their contributions with 'veteran achievers award', it said.