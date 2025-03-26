Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 2 security personnel killed, 3 injured in convoy attack in northwest Pak

2 security personnel killed, 3 injured in convoy attack in northwest Pak



Pakistan terrorist
A fierce gun battle erupted between the forces and the terrorists. During the exchange of fire, the TTP commander was neutralized. | Representational
Associated Press
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:20 PM IST
Unidentified gunmen targeted a convoy of security forces on Wednesday, killing two security personnel and injuring three others in northwest Pakistan, officials said. 
The gunmen ambushed the security forces convoy in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan.
During the exchange of fire, two security personnel died and three others injured, they said. 
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Separately, a senior commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was shot dead in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said. 
According to officials, security forces launched the raid in Hangu's Shanaori area after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants. 
A fierce gun battle erupted between the forces and the terrorists. During the exchange of fire, the TTP commander was neutralized, while another terrorist fled the scene, they said. 

Authorities confirmed that the slain militant was involved in several attacks, including the killing of policeman Qudratullah. His death is seen as a major setback for the banned group. 
Security forces recovered a Kalashnikov, two hand grenades, and an Afghan SIM card from the dead militant's possession. PTI
First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

