US okays $1.2-bn MH-60R helicopter equipment sale to India: Why it matters

Outgoing United States (US) President Joe Biden's administration on Monday notified the US Congress of its decision to approve the sale of MH-60R multi-mission helicopter equipment and related supplies at an estimated cost of $1.17 billion.

The proposed sale will improve India's capability to deter current and future threats by upgrading its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, news agency PTI said, quoting the Defence Security Cooperation Agency's notification to the Congress.

ALSO READ: India likely to seal navy Rafale jet deal next month: Why it's just in time The Biden administration's approval of the sale of major defence equipment to New Delhi comes weeks ahead of the completion of its four-year term, with President-elect Donald Trump slated to be sworn in as the 47th US President on January 20, 2025.

What defence equipment is India buying from the US?

Citing the notification, the agency report said that India has requested to buy 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS).

New Delhi is also reportedly looking to purchase advanced data transfer systems, external fuel tanks, forward-looking infrared (FLIR) systems, support and test equipment, munitions, and integration and test support, among other things.

ALSO READ: India's defence MRO sector set to take off over the next five years The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems. The MH-60R helicopters are manufactured by Sikorsky, a subsidiary of aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

What do we know about the Indian Navy's MH-60R helicopters?

On March 6, the Indian Navy commissioned its first squadron of the then newly-inducted MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter at INS Garuda, Kochi.

The Seahawk is a maritime variant of the better-known Blackhawk helicopter.

These are part of a $2.6-billion Foreign Military Sales deal for 24 Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare helicopters.

ALSO READ: German or Spanish submarine? Indian Navy's choice depends on the best AIP The deal was announced by India and the US in February 2020, with delivery of the entire fleet expected to be completed by 2025.

What are the capabilities of the MH-60R?

Lockheed Martin describes the MH-60R, or 'Romeo', as a platform designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, capable of targeting both enemy submarines and surface vessels. It can also operate from both shore-based facilities and ships.

The MH-60R is equipped with sensors such as a multi-mode radar, electronic support measures system, electro-optical or infrared camera, datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping sonar, and sonobuoys.

According to Lockheed, the Romeo's fully integrated mission system processes sensor data to create a comprehensive situational picture of the ocean's surface and subsea domain. This actionable intelligence enables the MH-60R to track, target, and neutralise ships or submarines.

These helicopters are also designed for search and rescue, medical evacuation, command and control, and vertical replenishment missions.

The MH-60R is armed with torpedoes, air-to-ground missiles, rockets, and crew-served guns, including Hellfire air-to-surface missiles and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes.

What sets the Indian Navy's MH-60Rs apart?

The MH-60Rs intended for the Indian Navy are equipped with specialised systems tailored to Indian requirements and have reportedly been customised, including the addition of Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) transponder units from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Lockheed is also collaborating with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for integrating such systems.

The Indian Navy's Seahawks are also equipped with a mission sensor suite, including the APS-153 multimode radar, which features periscope detection modes to enhance the helicopter's submarine hunting capabilities.