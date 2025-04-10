Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Tahawwur Hussain Rana successfully extradited, confirms NIA

Tahawwur Hussain Rana successfully extradited, confirms NIA

In a statement, the NIA said the extradition happened after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice

National Investigation Agency NIA
The statement came amid reports that Rana has landed in Delhi. However, the agency did not say so specifically. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday said it has "successfully secured the extradition" of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In a statement, the NIA said the extradition happened after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

"With the active assistance of USDoJ, the US Sky Marshal, NIA worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies, NSG through the entire extradition process, which also saw India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs coordinating with the other relevant authorities in the United States to take the matter to its successful conclusion", the statement read.

The statement came amid reports that Rana has landed in Delhi. However, the agency did not say so specifically.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Extradition26 11 Mumbai terror attackNIA

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

