Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Haryana CM to visit Japan from Oct 6-8 to boost investment, trade ties

Haryana CM to visit Japan from Oct 6-8 to boost investment, trade ties

The visit also seeks to attract investments, deepen cooperation in technology and manufacturing, and showcase Haryana as a leading destination for global investors

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab
Saini will arrive in Tokyo on the morning of October 6 and begin his official engagements with high-level meetings at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said a state government statement. (Photo: PTi)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will visit Japan from October 6 to 8, aiming to strengthen economic, industrial and cultural collaboration between his state and the country.

The visit also seeks to attract investments, deepen cooperation in technology and manufacturing, and showcase Haryana as a leading destination for global investors.

Saini will arrive in Tokyo on the morning of October 6 and begin his official engagements with high-level meetings at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said a state government statement.

He will hold discussions with Miyaji Takuma, State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and Koga Yuichiro, State Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry, to explore avenues of cooperation in trade, investment and technology transfer.

In the afternoon, Saini will participate in a series of programmes at the Embassy of India, Tokyo.

The chief minister will also meet senior representatives of JETRO, AISIN, Air Water, TASI, NAMBU, DENSO, SOJITZ, Nissin Foods, Kawakin Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, and Toppan to discuss investment opportunities in Haryana.

He will also hold a formal interaction with the Governor of Shimane Prefecture, the statement said.

The day will conclude with a community event featuring the celebration of the Gita Mahotsav at the Embassy of India, Tokyo.

On October 7, Saini will travel to Osaka via Shinkansen (bullet train) to participate in the World Expo 2025.

He will inaugurate the Haryana State Zone and interact with Japanese mayors and business leaders at the Expo site.

The chief minister will also meet the leadership of major Japanese corporations, including Kyocera, Minebea Mitsumi, Mitsui Kinzoku Components, Horiba Ltd., and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan, it said.

In the evening, he will take part in an investment roadshow in Osaka to showcase Haryana's industrial ecosystem and invite Japanese investors to establish units in the state.

On October 8, Saini will meet the management of Suzuki and later visit the Kubota plant in Osaka for discussions on advanced manufacturing.

His engagements also include a meeting with the Governor of Osaka Prefecture.

Following these meetings, Saini will depart for India, while the delegation led by the Industries Minister will continue the visit.

Speaking about his upcoming visit to Japan, Saini said many Japanese companies are already operating in Haryana.

He added that in the state budget, the government had announced the establishment of 10 new industrial model townships, and suitable locations for them are currently being identified.

Over the past ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana has developed into a major industrial zone, he said.

The chief minister further said that many investors are keen to invest in Haryana, and during his visit to Japan, he will also hold separate meetings with potential investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Australia to deepen info sharing, maritime ties during Rajnath visit

Putin directs measures to reduce trade imbalance with India ahead of visit

India, UK launch eight-day mega naval exercise in Western Indian Ocean

Nepal landslides: PM Modi says India ready to provide all possible help

Israeli military halts boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests

Topics :HaryanaNayab Singh SainiJapanInvestmentTrade ties

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story