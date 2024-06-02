Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 10 Chinese ships, 2 military aircraft around island

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese ships, 2 military aircraft around island

In retaliation, Taiwan responded by monitoring the PLA activity with planes, naval ships, and coastal-based missile systems

China Taiwan
The Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan detected six Chinese naval vessels, four coast guard ships, and two military aircraft around the nation.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
The Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan detected six Chinese naval vessels, four coast guard ships, and two military aircraft around the nation between 6 a.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday, reported Taiwan News.

According to the MND, the two PLA aircraft breached the Taiwan Strait median line of the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in the northern sector.

In retaliation, Taiwan responded by monitoring the PLA activity with planes, naval ships, and coastal-based missile systems.

China has been using grey zone tactics more frequently since September 2020, gradually expanding the number of military planes and navy vessels in the region around Taiwan.

The grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

This comes at a time when the tensions between China and Taiwan are at an all-time high.

Despite never having governed Taiwan, China's governing Communist Party considers it part of its territory and has threatened to conquer it by force if necessary.

Earlier on May 27, the Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly opposed the recent visit of US lawmakers to Taiwan. Amid the ongoing visit of US lawmakers to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing strongly opposes military contact between the US and Taiwan, as well as any attempt of the nation to arm Taiwan.

The visit of the US lawmakers to the self-governing island of Taiwan comes days after China conducted 'massive' military drills near Taiwan.

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary drillsaircrafts

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

