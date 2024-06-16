Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 6 Chinese Army aircraft, 7 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 6 Chinese Army aircraft, 7 naval vessels near its territory

According to Taiwan's MND, four of the PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwest Air Defense Identification Zone

Chinese military drill, Taiwan
This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. (Photo: Twitter)
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Taiwan Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Sunday that six Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were tracked operating around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Saturday and the same time on Sunday.

According to Taiwan's MND, four of the PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwest Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). After China's action, the Taiwanese armed forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "6 #PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line of #Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships that operate near Taiwan's territory.

Gray zone tactics are called "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," Taiwan News reported.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has long been a contentious issue in China's foreign policy. China continues to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan and considers it a part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels between 6 am (local time) on Friday (June 14) and the same time on Saturday.

Of the 12 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to the statement shared by Taiwan's MND on X. In response to China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "12 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft entered our southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

Topics :ChinaTaiwanPeople’s Liberation Armyair defenceUnited StatesSouth China Sea

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

