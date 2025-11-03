Taiwan reports 5 PLAN vessels, 6 PLA aircraft sorties near territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity around its territory on Saturday, with six PLA aircraft sorties and five PLAN vessels operating till 6 am (local time) today.

In a post on X, the MND stated that one out of the six sorties crossed the median line and entered the country's eastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the statement said.

On Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity around its territory, with six PLA aircraft sorties and eight PLAN vessels operating till 6 am (local time) today. In a post on X, the MND stated that three out of the five sorties crossed the median line and entered the country's eastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that China "knows the consequences" if it attacks Taiwan, asserting that Chinese President Xi Jinping understands the situation "very well." Trump made the remarks in an interview with CBS following his meeting with Xi.

Trump said, "You'll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that. This never even came up yesterday as a subject. He never brought it up. People were a little surprised that he never brought it up because he understands it, and he understands it very well." Trump declined to reveal his strategy on a potential Taiwan conflict and insisted China "understands what will happen" if it attempts any aggression. He added, "I can't give away my secrets. I don't want to be one of these guys that tells you exactly what's going to happen if something happens. The other side knows, but I'm not somebody that tells you everything because you're asking me a question, but they understand what's going to happen."