Op Sindoor guided by strength of principles, technology, says Army chief

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said India fought with the combined strength of principles and technology during Operation Sindoor and did not target civilians or military installations in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, Gen Dwivedi asserted that India only destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the neighbouring country.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

"Operation Sindoor was successful because we fought with the combined strength of our principles and technology. We made it a point that no innocent civilians in Pakistan suffered. We only targeted terrorists and their bosses," the Army chief said.