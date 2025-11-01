Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath holds talks with defence ministers of NZ, South Korea, and Vietnam

Rajnath holds talks with defence ministers of NZ, South Korea, and Vietnam

Earlier, Rajnath arrived for the 12th Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), where he will be addressing the forum on 'Reflection on 15 years of ADMM-Plus and Charting the Way Forward'

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Indian Defense Minister Raj Nath Singh looks on during the ASEAN-INDIA Defence Minister Informal Meeting at the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting at the KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Photo:PTI)
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from New Zealand, South Korea, and Vietnam on the sidelines of the 12th Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur, underscoring India's commitment to strengthening defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Singh made the announcement of his engagements in a series of posts on X, where he extended an invitation for New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins to visit India and reaffirmed their shared vision to build a forward-looking partnership in defence.

"Glad to meet New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins in Kuala Lumpur. I extended her the invitation to visit India. Her visit will reaffirm the shared vision of India and New Zealand to build a forward-looking partnership in defence," the Defence Minister said in his post.

Singh also met South Korea's Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back, describing it as a "delight to meet" him on the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus.

"It was a delight to meet South Korea's Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus in Kuala Lumpur," he stated in a separate post.

Singh further shared that he was "happy to have met Defence Minister Phan Van Giang" of Vietnam in Kuala Lumpur, reflecting the growing defence ties between India and Vietnam, two key partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

These meetings are part of India's broader engagement within the ADMM-Plus, where regional and dialogue partners convene to discuss cooperation in defence, security, and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, the Defence Minister arrived for the 12th Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), where he will be addressing the forum on 'Reflection on 15 years of ADMM-Plus and Charting the Way Forward'.

The ADMM serves as the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). ADMM-Plus is a platform for Asean member states, which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. Its eight Dialogue Partners--India, the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand--to strengthen security and defence cooperation.

India became a dialogue partner of Asean in 1992, and the inaugural ADMM-Plus meeting was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam, in October 2010. Since 2017, the ADMM-Plus has been held annually to bolster defence cooperation among Asean and its partner countries. Under the current ADMM-Plus framework, India serves as the co-chair of the Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism alongside Malaysia for the cycle 2024-2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Warfare rapidly becoming non-kinetic, non-contact: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Northern army commander witnesses 'AstraShakti' exercise underway in Ladakh

'Has no say in internal matters': India calls OIC remarks on J&K baseless

Cyprus sees India as natural partner, ally in current situation: FM Kombos

FM Sitharaman starts Bhutan tour to strengthen bilateral economic ties

Topics :Rajnath SinghVietnamSouth KoreaNew Zealand

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story