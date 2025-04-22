'They won't be spared': PM condemns Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, and said that those “behind this heinous act will be brought to justice”.

ALSO READ: 26 tourists killed in terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam; at least 20 injured At least 26 people are feared dead, mostly tourists, and several injured in the attack that occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday, a senior official said, as quoted by PTI. The terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and opened fire at the tourists.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi posted on X. He further directed the officials for all the possible assistance to those affected. “Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” Modi said.

Amit Shah vows harsh response

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep anguish over the terrorist attack and announced that he would soon travel to Srinagar to attend a security review meeting. “Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences,” Shah posted on X.

Shocking and painful: President Murmu President Droupadi Murmu also termed the terrorist attack shocking, painful and an inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. “Briefed PM Narendra Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies,” he said.

"Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured," Murmu posted on X.

Terror strike tourist hotspot

The attack in Pahalgam comes as a major development in Kashmir's security situation in the past few years. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described it as “much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years”.

A purported video of the attack site emerged on social media showing several bleeding tourists lying motionless on the ground. Business Standard could not independently verify the video.

As per reports, the terrorists emerged from the dense pine forest surrounding the Baisaran, which was a famous spot for Bollywood movie makers in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, a massive anti-terrorist operation has been launched to hunt down the terrorists as security forces have been fanned out in all directions, a senior police official said, reports PTI.