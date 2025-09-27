Terrorists waiting at LoC launch pads, security on high alert: BSF IG

A senior BSF officer here on Saturday said that terrorists were waiting at the launch pads across the Line of Control to infiltrate into the Kashmir valley, but the security forces were alert and prepared to foil any such attempts.

Speaking to reporters here, Inspector General (IG), BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav said increased attempts to infiltrate terrorists into the valley always remain before the onset of winter.

"There are always attempts to infiltrate before snowfall. There are still about two months, and chances of infiltration are there till November because they know they will have lesser chances for the next six months. So, they always attempt to infiltrate, but because of the alertness of the forces, it is very difficult to infiltrate," Yadav said.

He said terrorists were waiting at the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) for an opportunity to infiltrate into the valley. "There is a presence of terrorists on the launch pads across the LoC opposite our AOR (area of responsibility) in the Bandipora and Kupwara sectors. They are waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate, but the security is very tight. Sometimes they wait for inclement weather to make a move. So, the attempts are always there, but we are prepared and alert for any eventuality," he added. Yadav said the Army and the BSF were alert and dominating the LoC very well with the help of the hi-tech surveillance equipment.