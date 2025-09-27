Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Pindi extradited from UAE to India

A Babbar Khalsa International terrorist, involved in multiple heinous crimes, has been extradited from the UAE, said a top Punjab Police officer on Saturday.
Parminder Singh alias Pindi, a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia, has been brought from Abu Dhabi in the UAE in close coordination with the central agencies, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
Yadav said Pindi was involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortions in Batala in Gurdaspur.
In a post on X, Yadav said acting swiftly on a red corner notice (RCN) requested by the Batala police, a dedicated four-member team led by a senior police officer travelled to the UAE on September 24, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE authorities.
After completing all legal formalities, the police team successfully brought the accused back to face justice, said Yadav.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app