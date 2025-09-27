'Absurd theatrics': India slams Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's remarks at UNGA

India on Friday (local time) issued a strong rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Accusing him of indulging in “absurd theatrics” and glorifying terrorism, India rejected Sharif’s claims of “victory” during the May conflict with New Delhi.

Speaking at the UNGA under the right of reply, Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, dismantled Sharif’s narrative, stressing that Pakistan continues to shelter terrorists and spread “ludicrous narratives” to cover its role as a hub of terrorism.

At the UNGA, Sharif had earlier alleged that India had carried out “unprovoked aggression” against his country earlier this year, referring to Operation Sindoor. He added that Pakistan’s armed forces successfully countered the attack, demonstrating “stunning professionalism, bravery and acumen”.

ALSO READ: Trump hosts Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir amid strained India ties Additionally, he claimed that during the four-day confrontation in May, “seven of the Indian jets” were damaged. India counters Pakistan’s ‘victory’ claim Gahlot strongly refuted Sharif’s version of the May conflict, noting that Pakistan’s aggressive threats stopped only after its air bases were severely damaged by Indian forces on May 10. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9 May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on May 10, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting. The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases by Indian forces,” Gahlot said.

She added that photos of destroyed runways and burnt hangars were publicly available, ridiculing Sharif’s attempt to label such losses as a “victory". Pakistan accused of shielding terrorists India also reminded the world of Pakistan’s actions at the UN Security Council on April 25, where it shielded The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit. The group was responsible for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. “This Assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy,” Gahlot said.

She recalled Pakistan’s track record of supporting terrorism, from sheltering Osama bin Laden for a decade while claiming to be part of the global war on terror, to openly running terrorist camps on its soil. She pointed out that Pakistani ministers had themselves admitted this reality. ALSO READ: 'Not on the radar': Pak Defence Min Asif denies nuclear link in Saudi pact “A picture speaks a thousand words, and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?” she added.

India reiterates zero-tolerance policy on terror Gahlot reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism, stating that New Delhi would hold both terrorists and their sponsors accountable without yielding to “nuclear blackmail". Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had last month threatened at an event in Florida that it was not averse to using nuclear weapons, saying Pakistan would take down half the world with itself if its existence was threatened. “The truth is that, as in the past, Pakistan is responsible for a terrorist attack on innocent civilians in India. We have exercised the right to defend our people against such actions and have brought the organisers and perpetrators to justice,” she said.