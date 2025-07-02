Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / ​MEA confirms abduction of three Indians in Mali amid terror attacks

​MEA confirms abduction of three Indians in Mali amid terror attacks

Three Indian nationals were abducted from a cement factory in Mali's Kayes region on July 1. The MEA is in contact with Malian authorities and urges swift action for their safe and early release

Terrorism, terrorists
The abduction took place on the same day that several military and government sites in western and central Mali were attacked by suspected terrorist groups. | Representative Image
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:53 PM IST
The government has confirmed that three Indian nationals were abducted by armed attackers at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, western Mali, on July 1. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the attackers stormed the factory in a coordinated assault and forcibly took the three Indians hostage.
 
The abduction took place on the same day that several military and government sites in western and central Mali were attacked by suspected terrorist groups, according to a press release by MEA. According to the Malian military and local residents, one of the attacks targeted an army camp in Kayes.
 
The Indian Embassy in Bamako is in "close and constant communication" with Malian authorities, local police, and the factory’s management. The embassy is also staying in touch with the families of the abducted Indians, the MEA said.
 
The ministry added, “The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals.” 

Monitoring the situation closely: MEA

Senior MEA officials are closely monitoring the evolving situation. “The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals abroad remains a matter of utmost priority for the Government of India,” the ministry stated.
 
Indian citizens currently residing in Mali have been advised to “exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the Embassy of India in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance.”
 
The MEA said it would “continue to extend all possible support and remain committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest.”

Mali crisis

Mali has been facing a prolonged security crisis for over a decade, with repeated attacks from armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. These threats are compounded by separatist rebellions and organised criminal activity. In the past month alone, two major assaults on the Malian military have been claimed by terrorist groups. 
In recent weeks, terrorist groups have intensified their assaults across the broader Sahel region, carrying out deadly raids in countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.
 
This surge in violence comes even though the military-led governments in all three nations -- installed through coups -- had pledged to prioritise restoring security.
 

Mali attack Ministry of External Affairs Abduction Hostages terrorist groups Islamic State

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

