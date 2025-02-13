Ties growing with new admin in place: Tejasvi on PM Modi's US visit

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Modi, Narendra Modi
After landing in the US, PM Modi arrived at Blair House and greeted members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered there to welcome him | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday expressed confidence in the strengthening of India-US bilateral relations during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States.

Speaking to ANI, Surya emphasised India's pivotal role in sectors such as science and entrepreneurship and underscored the strategic importance of the US as a key partner in India's national priorities.

"India-US relationship is an important relationship for both the countries. The bilateral relationship is only growing stronger with the new administration in place. The bilateral will only grow stronger. India plays an important role in the scientific and entrepreneurial sectors in the US. The US is a very important partner in many areas of national importance for India," the BJP MP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

After landing in the US, PM Modi arrived at Blair House and greeted members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered there to welcome him. People chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Modi Modi" as they welcomed him. PM Modi thanked them for welcoming him.

"A warm reception in the winter chill. Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them," PM Modi posted on X.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and a better future for our planet."

PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with US Director Of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC on Wednesday (local time). PM Modi and Gabbard discussed various aspects of India-US friendship.

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpUS India relations

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

