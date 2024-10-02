Totally unacceptable: Antony Blinken condemns Iran's attack on Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, condemned the Iranian attack on Israel, calling it "totally unacceptable." Blinken stated that Iran had launched a direct attack on Israel, including 200 ballistic missiles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Before I speak to this meeting, let me say this: a few hours ago, Iran, for the second time in five months, launched a direct attack on Israel, involving some 200 ballistic missiles. This is totally unacceptable, and the entire world should condemn it," he said. Blinken reaffirmed US support for Israel, stating that they would continue close communication with Israel moving forward.

"Initial reports suggest that Israel, with the active support of the United States and other partners, successfully repelled the attack. We have once again demonstrated our commitment to Israel's defence. We will remain in close contact with Israel and other regional partners in the coming hours and days," he said.



Referring to Secretary Blinken's remarks, Jaishankar said that the two leaders "address global issues."

"On the (India-US) bilateral front, we have achieved a lot since our last meeting, but there are also global issues to address, including some of the events you've mentioned today. I look forward to a productive conversation," he said.

"It's a pleasure to have my friend and colleague, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, here with us today. In recent weeks, we've seen the incredible vibrancy and strength of the partnership between the United States and India. We had Prime Minister Modi here in Wilmington, Delaware, for the Quad meeting, as well as a bilateral meeting with President Biden," he said.

He noted that the warmth and ambition in the India-US relationship were at an unprecedented level.

"The warmth of that meeting and the ambition in the relationship are at an all-time high. This reflects the value that both countries place on this partnership--a partnership in many sectors, including strategic technology, space, semiconductors, and clean energy. Our countries are increasingly working together to create new opportunities, not just for people in India and the United States but also globally," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State emphasised India's critical role on the global stage in promoting peace.

"India plays a critical role on the global stage, working for peace and security. We are doing more together than ever before. Following the UN General Assembly and the meetings we held with the Quad and bilaterally, this is an excellent opportunity to take stock of the many issues we are addressing together, improving the lives of our people and making a positive contribution to the world," he said.

Responding to Blinken, EAM Jaishankar thanked him for facilitating the meetings between Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden and acknowledged the opportunity these meetings provided to assess progress in various areas.

Jaishankar, who arrived in the US capital on Sunday, and during his brief visit to Washington, the external affairs minister also has a series of meetings planned, including discussions with White House officials and an engagement at a think tank. This is Jaishankar's first visit to the US since the third Modi government took office.