Trump aims to cut US trade deficit with India, push for fair trade deal

The Trump administration wants to bring down the US trade deficit with India and hopes to have a fair bilateral trade deal with New Delhi in place in 2025, Trump administration officials said ahead of a summit between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Trump's meeting with Modi will aim to build on defense sales to ensure they are prioritizing American technology and the two sides are moving toward signing a new defense framework, one official said in a briefing for journalists ahead of the talks in Washington on Thursday afternoon.