Two Indians killed, one abducted by terrorists in south-west Niger

Two Indians were killed and one abducted following a terrorist attack in south-west Niger, said the Indian Embassy here.
"In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger's Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted," the Embassy posted on social media on Friday.
Unidentified gunmen attacked an army unit guarding a construction site in Dosso, about 130 kilometres from the capital Niamey, local media reported.
The Indian mission said it is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed.
The embassy is also working to "ensure safe release" of the Indian abducted.
Indians in the West African nation are also advised by the mission to remain vigilant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
