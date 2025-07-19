Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Two Indians killed, one abducted by terrorists in south-west Niger

Two Indians killed, one abducted by terrorists in south-west Niger

The Indian mission said it is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed

terrorism ak47 guns violence
The embassy is also working to "ensure safe release" of the Indian abducted
Press Trust of India Niamey
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two Indians were killed and one abducted following a terrorist attack in south-west Niger, said the Indian Embassy here.

"In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger's Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted," the Embassy posted on social media on Friday.

Unidentified gunmen attacked an army unit guarding a construction site in Dosso, about 130 kilometres from the capital Niamey, local media reported.

The Indian mission said it is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed.

The embassy is also working to "ensure safe release" of the Indian abducted.

Indians in the West African nation are also advised by the mission to remain vigilant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights in its airspace till August 24

Weeks before terror designation, India sent TRF dossier to US and UN teams

Pak claims terror network 'dismantled', denies LeT link to Pahalgam attack

Trump claims five jets were shot down during India-Pakistan conflict

India criticises EU sanctions on Russia, including Gujarat refinery

Topics :NigerTerrorismterroristsIndians abroad

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story