Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India criticises EU sanctions on Russia that include Gujarat refinery

India criticises EU sanctions on Russia that include Gujarat refinery

The "Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens," said MEA

Rosneft
Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made this official statement in a post on X. | Representative Image
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India said it did not support "unilateral sanctions" by the EU, after Brussels imposed penalties on Russia that included a Rosneft oil refinery in the western Indian state of Gujarat. 
The "Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pahalgam terror attack: US designates TRF a foreign terrorist organisation

Delhi HC reserves order on Celebi's plea over revoked security clearance

Inside India's plan to locally make 600,000 AK-203 rifles in Amethi by 2030

Nepal PM Oli confirms India visit, says timing depends on groundwork

US designation of The Resistance Front 'timely and important' step: MEA

Topics :GujaratMEAExternal Affairs MinistryMinistry of External AffairsIndia EU summitEuropean UnionIndia-EU FTA pactIndia-EU tiesIndia-EU FTAIndia-EURosneftOil refineryUS sanctions

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story