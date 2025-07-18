India criticises EU sanctions on Russia that include Gujarat refinery

ALSO READ: EU imposes sanctions on Rosneft's India refinery, lowers oil price cap India said it did not support "unilateral sanctions" by the EU, after Brussels imposed penalties on Russia that included a Rosneft oil refinery in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

The "Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)