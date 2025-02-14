Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ukraine needs security guarantees as Trump eyes war end: Zelenskyy to Vance

Zelenskyy made his remarks Friday during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. The two met at the Munich Security Conference

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country wants security guarantees before any talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war.

Zelenskyy made his remarks Friday during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. The two met at the Munich Security Conference.

Many observers, particularly in Europe, are hoping Vance will shed at least some light on US President Donald Trump's ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war.

Topics :Donald TrumpUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

