Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent PM at Gaza peace plan ceremony in Egypt

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent the Prime Minister at the signing ceremony of the Gaza peace plan in Egypt on Monday, said official sources in New Delhi. This was after US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said the invite to the PM was from US President Donald Trump, who also headed to the coastal city of Sharm-el Sheikh, the venue of the ‘peace summit’, and Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. Trump and El-Sisi will be co-hosting the summit with the objective of ending the two-year war in Gaza.

British PM Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are slated to be among the over 20 heads of states to attend the peace summit.

Prime Minister Modi has supported and endorsed the Trump-initiated Gaza peace plan, including with his social media posts and a personal congratulatory phone call on October 9. On Saturday, after meeting the PM, Gor said the US “values" its relationship with India. Gor also handed over to Modi a framed photo of the Prime Minister and the US President during the former's visit to Washington DC in February. The photo has a hand-written message by Trump. “Mr Prime Minister, you are great,” read Trump's message followed by his signature. It is understood that Gor’s six-day visit to India would lay the groundwork for the PM’s meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the East Asia summit later this month.

Gor’s talks with the PM, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday focussed on cooperation in areas of defence, trade and critical minerals. New Delhi, which has resisted criticism of Trump for imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, and restrictions imposed on H1B visas, among other issues that have hurt Indian interests, is hopeful of a breakthrough in trade negotiations. In a post on ‘X’ on Saturday, Modi said he was “glad” to receive Gor. “I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the PM said.

Gor said his meeting with Modi focused on defence, trade, technology and critical minerals, adding that President Trump considers Modi a great leader and a personal friend. “We had a great series of meetings, including with Foreign Secretary Misri, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Doval,” Gor told PTI and two other media outlets. “We just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi where we discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology,” he said. “We also discussed the importance of critical minerals to both our nations,” Gor added. “The US values its relationship with India and under the strong leadership of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations,” Gor said.

“President Trump considers Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. That is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” he added. Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is visiting New Delhi days after his appointment as US envoy to India was confirmed by the Senate. Following his meeting with Gor, Jaishankar said on ‘X’, “Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance.”